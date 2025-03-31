Chinese Medicine to release new EP, share “Acetone” video

Toronto-based post-punk band Chinese Medicine have announced that they will be releasing their sophomore EP. It is called The Trans Agenda and will be out on May 16 via Twin Fang Records. The EP features six new tracks and includes a guest spot from Toronto-based punks Shiv and the Carvers on "Total Happiness".

The band has also released a video for their first single “Acetone”. It was directed and edited by Staige Azarova, co-directed by frontwoman Juno Hailey, and features animation by Sarah Sleeth.

Chinese Medicine will be touring Ontario this spring and will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May. The band released their debut EP Die Aspora in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.