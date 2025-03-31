Chinese Medicine to release new EP, share “Acetone” video

Toronto-based post-punk band Chinese Medicine have announced that they will be releasing their sophomore EP. It is called The Trans Agenda and will be out on May 16 via Twin Fang Records. The EP features six new tracks and includes a guest spot from Toronto-based punks Shiv and the Carvers on "Total Happiness".
The band has also released a video for their first single “Acetone”. It was directed and edited by Staige Azarova, co-directed by frontwoman Juno Hailey, and features animation by Sarah Sleeth.
Chinese Medicine will be touring Ontario this spring and will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May. The band released their debut EP Die Aspora in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
The Trans Agenda Tracklist
Gospel
Total Happiness (ft. Shiv and the Carvers)
Project Runway
Speaking in Silence
Acetone
The Trans Agenda
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 24
|Houndsfest
|Toronto, ON
|May 10
|TBA
|London, ON
|May 15
|The 27 Club
|Ottawa, ON (supporting Wine Lips)
|May 17
|Pouzza Fest - Theatre St. Catharines
|Montreal, QC
|May 31
|Spring Reverb
|Kingston, ON
|Aug 15
|Riverfest Elora
|Elora, ON