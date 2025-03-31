Ontario-based music festival Buddies Fest has added more bands and artists to this year’s lineup. Dillinger Four, Open Hand, Christy Costello, and Slip-Ons will now be playing the festival.

This bands join the previously announced lineup of ALL, Snodgrass, Chris Cresswell, Loviet, Greg Norton, The Drew Thomson Foundation, Jim Bryson, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Drag The River, Single Mothers, Wise Guise, Jeremy Porter, Scott Reynolds, Guilhem, Kicksie, Dog Party, onelinedrawing, Chad Price Peace Coalition, Rad Owl, Walt Hamburger, and Chuck Coles and Kenda Legaspi of The Creepshow .

Buddies Fest will take place on July 11-13 at the Mill Inn + Eatery and Paddy’s Underground in Tillsonburg, Ontario.