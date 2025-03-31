Dogs On Acid have announced that they will be heading out on a US tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2015 self-titled album. The shows will start on April 26 in Brooklyn, New York, and will wrap up on June 15 in Troy, New York. The band will also be reissuing the record on Lauren Records. Dogs On Acid will be playing GROWING UP IS DUMB Festival in Los Angeles, California on April 5. Check out the dates below.