Danzig sells shirt that appears to have SS “Sun wheel” / “black sun” on it

Danzig just wrapped up a run of shows. At one (or more) of the shows, fans spotted a merch t-shirt that appeared to have an SS "sun wheel" on it, with a cartoon Danzig in the foreground. Notably, the sun wheel itself dates back to pre-history. However, the specific sun wheel used on the merch is the German "black sun" wheel, which is a link of Schutzstaffel "S's" which then form a circle. That specific design originated in the early 20th century, with the first depiction being the Wewelsburg mosaic, and was used by the Schutzstaffel. We have reached out to Danzig's representatives and the "7th house," which is the official Danzig fan group which often acts as his forum for announcing news to fans. Danzig has not issued a statement. If anything develops, we'll let you know.