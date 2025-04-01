Turnstile appear to tease new music with billboard in LA

Turnstile appears to be teasing something. The band has put up a billboard in Los Angeles that reads “NEVER ENOUGH TURNSTILE” along with the date June 6. It is unsure if this announcement is about an album, EP, or single. The photo of the billboard was first posted by Basement and Fiddlehead member (and sometimes photographer for Turnstile) Alex Henerey on an Instagram story.

The photo that is used of the band for the billboard also indicates that touring guitarist Meg Mills (who has also played in Big Cheese and Chubby and the Gang) is now an official member. Meg Mills has been playing live with the band since 2022 after guitarist Brady Ebert left the band. Turnstile released their album Glow On in 2021. We will keep you updated.