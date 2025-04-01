houseguest: “divine creation”

houseguest, a rock band from the unceded Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh territories, has released a new song. It is called “divine creation” and is available digitally now. All proceeds from the sale of this song will be donated to local trans mutual aid benefits. The song also features guest vocals from Blue Chu of Hot Dyke Party, Izzy Marcus and Theodore Amelia of Sixth Grade Softball, Izzy Cendese, Iva Jankovic of Stickykeys Music and Doom Loops, Natalia Beltran of Doom Loops, and Grace Mural of ?numb?dame?. houseguest released their EP cry about it earlier this year. Check out the track below.