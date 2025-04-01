The Hives have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Hives Forever Forever The Hives and will be out on August 29 via PIAS. The album was co-produced by Mike D of Beastie Boys and Pelle Gunnerfeldt (who also produced their albums Tyrannosaurus Hives, Your New Favourite Band, Veni Vidi Vicious, A.K.A. I-D-I-O-T, and Barely Legal). The band has released a video for their first single “Enough Is Enough” which was directed by Stephen Ellis.

The Hives have also announced dates for a world tour which will see them playing the US, Australia, Japan, BC, Europe, and the UK. The tour will begin on July 17 in Fremantle, Washington, and wrap up on December 6 in Stockholm, Sweden. The Hives released their album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.