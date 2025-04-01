The Hives announce new album, share “Enough Is Enough” video, to go on world tour

The Hives
The Hives have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Hives Forever Forever The Hives and will be out on August 29 via PIAS. The album was co-produced by Mike D of Beastie Boys and Pelle Gunnerfeldt (who also produced their albums Tyrannosaurus Hives, Your New Favourite Band, Veni Vidi Vicious, A.K.A. I-D-I-O-T, and Barely Legal). The band has released a video for their first single “Enough Is Enough” which was directed by Stephen Ellis.

The Hives have also announced dates for a world tour which will see them playing the US, Australia, Japan, BC, Europe, and the UK. The tour will begin on July 17 in Fremantle, Washington, and wrap up on December 6 in Stockholm, Sweden. The Hives released their album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

The Hives Forever Forever The Hives Tracklist

(introduction)

Enough Is Enough

Hooray Hooray Hooray

Bad Call

Paint A Picture

O.C.D.O.D.

Legalize Living

(interlude)

Roll Out The Read Carpet

Born A Rebel

They Can’t Hear the Music

Path of Most Resistance

The Hives Forever Forever The Hives

DateCityVenue
Jul 17Fremantle, WAMetropolis 
Jul 19Melbourne, VICForum 
Jul 22Enmore TheatreSydney, NSW
 Jul 23Enmore TheatreSydney, NSW
 Jul 24Brisbane, QLDFortitude Music Hall 
Jul 26Yuzawa, JPFuji Rock 
Sep 08Austin, TXStubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater 
Sep 09Houston, TXHouse of Blues 
Sep 10Dallas, TXHouse of Blues 
Sep 12Denver, COOgden Theatre 
Sep 13Salt Lake City, UTThe Union Event Center 
Sep 15Portland, ORRevolution Hall 
Sep 16Vancouver, BCThe Commodore Ballroom 
Sep 17Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo 
Sep 19Sacramento, CAAce of Spades
 Sep 20San Francisco, CAThe Warfield
 Sep 22Del Mar, CAThe Sound 
Sep 25Los Angeles, CAHollywood Palladium 
Oct 16Oslo, NOSentrume Scene 
Oct 18Copenhagen, DKKB Hall 
Oct 21Berlin, DEColombia Halle 
Oct 24Munich, DEZenith
 Oct 25Leipzig, DEHaus Auensee 
Oct 26Vienna, ATGasometer 
Oct 28Zurich, CHXtra 
Oct 29Milan, ITAlcatraz
 Oct 31Barcelona, ESSant Jordi Club 
Nov 02Madrid, ESWizink 
Nov 04Lisbon, PTSagres Campo Pequeno 
Nov 19Brussels, BEForest National
Nov 20Paris, FRLe Zenith
 Nov 22Amsterdam, NLAFAS 
Nov 24Cardiff, UKUtilitia Arena 
Nov 26Glasgow, UKOvo Hydro 
Nov 28Manchester, UKAviva Studios 
Nov 29London, UKAlexandra Palace 
Dec 01Cologne, DEPalladium
 Dec 02Frankfurt, DEJahrhunderthalle
 Dec 03Hamburg, DESporthalle 
Dec 06Stockholm, SEAvicii Arena