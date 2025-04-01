The Hives have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Hives Forever Forever The Hives and will be out on August 29 via PIAS. The album was co-produced by Mike D of Beastie Boys and Pelle Gunnerfeldt (who also produced their albums Tyrannosaurus Hives, Your New Favourite Band, Veni Vidi Vicious, A.K.A. I-D-I-O-T, and Barely Legal). The band has released a video for their first single “Enough Is Enough” which was directed by Stephen Ellis.
The Hives have also announced dates for a world tour which will see them playing the US, Australia, Japan, BC, Europe, and the UK. The tour will begin on July 17 in Fremantle, Washington, and wrap up on December 6 in Stockholm, Sweden. The Hives released their album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
The Hives Forever Forever The Hives Tracklist
(introduction)
Enough Is Enough
Hooray Hooray Hooray
Bad Call
Paint A Picture
O.C.D.O.D.
Legalize Living
(interlude)
Roll Out The Read Carpet
Born A Rebel
They Can’t Hear the Music
Path of Most Resistance
The Hives Forever Forever The Hives
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jul 17
|Fremantle, WA
|Metropolis
|Jul 19
|Melbourne, VIC
|Forum
|Jul 22
|Enmore Theatre
|Sydney, NSW
|Jul 23
|Enmore Theatre
|Sydney, NSW
|Jul 24
|Brisbane, QLD
|Fortitude Music Hall
|Jul 26
|Yuzawa, JP
|Fuji Rock
|Sep 08
|Austin, TX
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
|Sep 09
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues
|Sep 10
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues
|Sep 12
|Denver, CO
|Ogden Theatre
|Sep 13
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union Event Center
|Sep 15
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|Sep 16
|Vancouver, BC
|The Commodore Ballroom
|Sep 17
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|Sep 19
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace of Spades
|Sep 20
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|Sep 22
|Del Mar, CA
|The Sound
|Sep 25
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Palladium
|Oct 16
|Oslo, NO
|Sentrume Scene
|Oct 18
|Copenhagen, DK
|KB Hall
|Oct 21
|Berlin, DE
|Colombia Halle
|Oct 24
|Munich, DE
|Zenith
|Oct 25
|Leipzig, DE
|Haus Auensee
|Oct 26
|Vienna, AT
|Gasometer
|Oct 28
|Zurich, CH
|Xtra
|Oct 29
|Milan, IT
|Alcatraz
|Oct 31
|Barcelona, ES
|Sant Jordi Club
|Nov 02
|Madrid, ES
|Wizink
|Nov 04
|Lisbon, PT
|Sagres Campo Pequeno
|Nov 19
|Brussels, BE
|Forest National
|Nov 20
|Paris, FR
|Le Zenith
|Nov 22
|Amsterdam, NL
|AFAS
|Nov 24
|Cardiff, UK
|Utilitia Arena
|Nov 26
|Glasgow, UK
|Ovo Hydro
|Nov 28
|Manchester, UK
|Aviva Studios
|Nov 29
|London, UK
|Alexandra Palace
|Dec 01
|Cologne, DE
|Palladium
|Dec 02
|Frankfurt, DE
|Jahrhunderthalle
|Dec 03
|Hamburg, DE
|Sporthalle
|Dec 06
|Stockholm, SE
|Avicii Arena