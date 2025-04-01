Sum 41 release final music video, inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Sum 41 have released their final music video. It is for “Radio Silence” and was directed and edited by Ravi Dhar. The song is off their final album Heaven :x: Hell which was released in 2024 via Rise Records.

Sum 41 was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte during the 54th JUNO Awards which took place on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, BC. The band also performed for the final time at the awards show, playing a medley of “Over My Head (Better Off Dead)”, “Still Waiting”, and “In Too Deep”. You can check out all of the videos below.