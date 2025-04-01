Toronto-based skacore band The Filthy Radicals and Flint, Michigan-based ska band The Write-Ups have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring. The bands will be touring around Ontario and Quebec. The trek will kick off on May 29 in Montreal, Quebec, and will wrap up on June 2 in Windsor, Ontario. The Filthy Radicals will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal on May 16 and released their record The Fine Line Between Real and Insane in 2021. The Write-Ups released their self-titled album in 2024. Check out the dates below.