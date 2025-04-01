Check out the new track by Whatever...!

Like, whatever maaaaaan…. no, seriously, we are talking Whatever…!

Whatever… is a melodic punk band from Cleveland. They've got some pop punk in there, a tinge of hardcore, and a lot of melody… and we are debuting their new single! Plus, it's produced by the icon J. Robbins.

"Watch them fall" is an energetic charger that finds the band contemplating post-capitalism America. The band's Ben Wrecked says, "'Watch Them Fall' is a critique of deception and manipulation, demanding accountability from those who exploit others for personal gain." Who's winning the battle? Listen to find out.

That track is off Into Darker Days, out May 30, 2025 by Dr. Strange records. You can check out the tune below.