The Pogues have announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Rum, Sodomy, and The Lash. This run of shows will take place in September, starting in Washington, DC on September 5 and wrapping up on September 17 at Terminal 5 in New York. For this tour, the lineup of the Pogues is Jem Finer, Spider Stacy, James Fearnley, Holly Mullineaux, Daragh Lynch, Jordan O’Leary, Fiachra Meek, Jim Sclavunos, Iona Zajac, John Francis Flynn, Lisa O’Neill, Nadine Shah, and James Walbourne. Tickets go on sale on April 4. The Pogues will be touring the UK in May. Check out the North American dates below.