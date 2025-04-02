Listen to hairpin's debut EP and read a track-by-track breakdown!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the debut EP by UK-based power-pop-infused post-hardcore band hairpin ! The EP is called Modern Day Living and features five tracks that showcase the band’s songwriting prowess. Modern Day Living will be out everywhere on April 3. We caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each of the songs. Listen to the EP and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

Modern Day Living Track-By-Track Breakdown

”OKAY THRU THERE”

This was the last song written for the EP and it ended up being the opener. The song takes a cynical look at elements of living in the modern, developed world; specifically the trappings of social media, the twenty-four-hour news cycle, and the increasing shift from ownership to subscriber culture, and how these can cumulatively affect your outlook and mood - often by design. The title is lifted from the Charlotte Wells film Aftersun.

”CURTAIN CALL”

The chord progression at the core of “Curtain Call” was written in an attempt to evoke a sense of urgency and nod to the song’s subject matter - experiencing and dealing with feelings of nervousness, internalised stress, and anxiety that accompany some looming task. The rub is that even when the feelings are irrational, it often doesn’t make them feel any less significant.

”WIPED”

“Wiped” is about letting your brain get in the way of happiness and opportunity, and feeling out of sync. Stylistically the song takes some influence from the Wipers album Over The Edge - particularly the vibe of the songs “No One Wants An Alien” and “No Generation Gap”, and the sound of Greg Sage’s droning guitar. We channel our entire rock ’n’ roll street cred through the guitar harmony at the end of the song.

”SHAKE IT”

It really feels like everything is up for sale, hyper commoditised, and people are being squeezed to the last drop, doesn’t it? Services are continually cut or reduced in quality, sold under the guise of efficiency or progress, while the cost of living continues to rise for the average person. “Shake It” is about that.

”SELF PORTRAIT”

Parts of “Self Portrait” date back to an instrumental demo that was written around 2017. Though the rest of the songs from that time never saw the light of day, one demo was reworked to form the foundation of this song. “Self Portrait” is ultimately about the complicated relationship we have with our bodies, how we see ourselves, and how that can change through experience, illness, and age.