R4A Fest, the festival put on by Ready4Anything Records, has announced its lineup for this year. Single Mothers, Mvll Crimes (returning after a years long hiatus), The Drew Thomson Foundation, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Donny Crosswell, Sun Junkies, Little Junior, Loviet, Burner, Pro Wrestling The Band, Strawberry Cough, Dumb Crush, Waste Youth, Captain Wildchild, Roach, Accelerant, Cassidy Jane, and Perfect Strangers will be playing the festival. R4A Fest will take place on July 10-12 at the Baby G in Toronto, Ontario.
