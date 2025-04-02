Raygun Cowboys have announced Canadian tour dates to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Doghouse Rose will be joining them on select dates, including their date at Pouzza Fest in Montreal on May 16. The tour will begin on May 8 in Regina, Saskatchewan and wrap up on June 6 in Edmonton, Alberta.

An Instagram statement released alongside the dates reads in part,



"I also wanted to let you know that 2025 will be our last tour for quite some time. I’ve spent most of my adult life, pushing the Raygun Cowboys and it has been the focus of my life for more than half my life. Now the time has come time for me to focus on other things. So come out everyone and see us for one more kick at the can. More dates to be announced for Canada and Europe soon, see you on the road friends!"

Raygun Cowboys released their album Fortune and Glory, Pleasure and Pain in 2023. Check out the dates below.