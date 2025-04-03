Ekko Astral and Gender Liberation Movement have announced the details for their upcoming music and arts festival called Liberation Weekend.

Home Is Where, Pinkshift, Combat, Perennial, Pretty Bitter, Um, Jennifer?, Zora, Asher White, Bartees Strange, Big Girl, Downtown Boys, Ekko Astral, Faith/Void, L’Rain, Pure Adult, Speedy Ortiz, Ted Leo, and Vaelastrasz will be playing the festival with Pinky Lemon, Cherub Tree, Massie, and Berra playing the Locals Only Showcase on May 31 at DC9. Le Camille, Midnight Ecstasy, pet wife, Vanfleet, Clear Channel, DJ Horse Jeans, Eev Frances, and Time Wharp will be DJing over the course of the weekend.

A portion of proceeds from the event will go to the Gender Liberation Movement. Liberation Weekend will take place on May 30-31 at Black Cat and DC9 in Washington, DC.