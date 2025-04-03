Scowl / Glixen (US)

Scowl
by Tours

Scowl have announced US tour dates for this summer. Glixen will be joining them on all dates except their performance at Hinterland Fest in St. Charles, IA on August 1. Tickets go on sale on April 4. Scowl will be releasing their sophomore album Are We All Angels on April 4. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 16Grey WitchLas Vegas, NV
Jul 17StrummersFresno, CA
Jul 18CypressReno, NV
Jul 20Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR
Jul 22BarbozaSeattle, WA
Jul 23The ShredderBoise, ID
Jul 24SoundwellSalt Lake City, UT
Jul 26Unhinged FestDenver, CO
Jul 28Reverb LoungeOmaha, NE
Jul 29Fine LineMinneapolis, MN
Jul 30X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Aug 01Hinterland FestSt. Charles, IA