Scowl have announced US tour dates for this summer. Glixen will be joining them on all dates except their performance at Hinterland Fest in St. Charles, IA on August 1. Tickets go on sale on April 4. Scowl will be releasing their sophomore album Are We All Angels on April 4. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 16
|Grey Witch
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jul 17
|Strummers
|Fresno, CA
|Jul 18
|Cypress
|Reno, NV
|Jul 20
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Jul 22
|Barboza
|Seattle, WA
|Jul 23
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID
|Jul 24
|Soundwell
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jul 26
|Unhinged Fest
|Denver, CO
|Jul 28
|Reverb Lounge
|Omaha, NE
|Jul 29
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jul 30
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Aug 01
|Hinterland Fest
|St. Charles, IA