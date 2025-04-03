Hot Water Music has announced American tour dates for this summer. The tour will kick off on July 22 in Hartford, Connecticut and wrap up on July 29 in Carrboro, North Carolina. Tickets go on sale April 4. Hot Water Music will be touring Europe and the UK on the ’Common Thread’ tour with Spanish Love Songs, Comeback Kid, Joyce Manor, and many more in October. The band released both their album Vows and their split with Quicksand in 2024. Check out the dates below.