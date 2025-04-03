High Vis cancel upcoming tour dates

High Vis has cancelled their upcoming tour dates for the US and BC as frontman Graham Sayle recovers from emergency surgery. The band announced this in a statement on Instagram which reads,



”We’re sorry to announce that after an incident on Sunday, Graham was admitted to hospital for emergency surgery. He is now stable and recovering, but sadly we have to cancel the upcoming US tour.

Our thoughts go out to the other bands, crew members and everyone who was looking forward to these shows as much as we were. We will be back as soon as time and healing permits, but right now we have to prioritise his recovery.

Thank you so much for the continued support, we could not be here without you.”