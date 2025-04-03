Check out the new track by Sivan Langer!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by Sivan Langer!

This track is wild- it's got a little T-rex melodic bop, a little Flaming Lips aggressive weirdness, a little Syd Barrett tripped out mind fry, and it's pretty negative- which is very, very cool.

Speaking to Punknews, Sivan Langer said, "I wrote Simple Song because I was going through a period of depression and just feeling negativity from about every aspect of life. In these moments, people tend to go to their place of security, which for me is music, words, and songwriting."

Rough Mix is out today and you can check out the new single below, right now!