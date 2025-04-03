'New Wind' by 7Seconds to be reissued with Ian MacKaye remix

Trust Records has announced that they will be reissuing 7Seconds’s 1986 album New Wind. Along with a reissue of the original record (which has been restored from its original tapes and remastered), a remixed version of the album called Change In My Head will also be released. This version of the album was remixed by Ian MacKaye (who produced the original record) and Don Zientara of Inner Ear Studios. This version also features two unreleased tracks, “Change In My Head” and “Compro", which have been restored and reimagined.

The vinyl version of the reissue comes with a 24-page oral history with photographs, flyers, and memorabilia which was laid out by Bryan Ray Turcotte. New Wind and Change In My Head will both be out digitally and physically on May 23 via Trust Records in partnership with BYO Records. Kevin Seconds and Ian MacKaye will be hosting an event at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles, California to talk about the reissue. That will take place on April 15 and there will also be a livestream of the event on Trust Records’ YouTube channel. Listen to “Change In My Head” and see the tracklists below.