Listen to a new track by Burnt Tapes!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by London, UK-based Burnt Tapes! It is called “MOTHERSGUILT” and is off their upcoming album New Lungs. Speaking to Punknews about the track, vocalist and guitarist Phil G said,



"It's been a long time since our first record, we've had a pandemic in between, and that kinda does things to a person. We wanted to push harder on all the good things about Never Better, but also bring something new to the table, and we're excited to share this first single with everyone.”

“MOTHERSGUILT” will hit streaming services on April 9 and New Lungs will be out on August 8 via Wiretap Records, Lockjaw Records, and Nasty Cut Records. Listen to the song below!