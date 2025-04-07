The Beaches to release new album, share “Last Girls At The Party” video

The Beaches have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called No Hard Feelings and will be out on August 26. The band has also released a video for their new song “Last Girls At The Party” which was directed by Laura-Lynn Petrick and filmed around 2D House, Bovine Sex Club, Casa Del Rey, and The Hazelton Hotel. The Beaches released their album Blame My Ex in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.