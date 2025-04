12 hours ago by Em Moore

Chicago-based hardcore punk band Pet Play have released their debut EP. It is called HELL TO TELL and features 6 new tracks: “WHAT DID I GET”, “HARD SELL”, “ONE DICK”, “ENTITLED”, “DRINKING SPIT”, and “BOWSER’S THEME”. The EP was recorded and mixed by Simon Small of Tunnel of Reverb and was mastered by Will Killingsworth of Dead Air Studios. The art was done by Grey Knife. Check out the EP below.