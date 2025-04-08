Spaced have announced that they will be touring Europe and the UK this summer. They will be joined by Squint and Stand Still on select dates and will be playing a handful of co-headlining shows with Terminal Sleep. The shows will begin on June 26 in Cologne, Germany and will wrap up at the 2000trees Festival in Cheltenham, UK on July 10. Spaced will be playing a handful of US and Ontario shows with Madball in early June and released their album This Is All We Ever Get in 2024. Check out the dates below.