Spaced to tour Europe and UK

Spaced
by Tours

Spaced have announced that they will be touring Europe and the UK this summer. They will be joined by Squint and Stand Still on select dates and will be playing a handful of co-headlining shows with Terminal Sleep. The shows will begin on June 26 in Cologne, Germany and will wrap up at the 2000trees Festival in Cheltenham, UK on July 10. Spaced will be playing a handful of US and Ontario shows with Madball in early June and released their album This Is All We Ever Get in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
26.6.25DE CologneHelios 37
27.6.25DE MünsterVainstream
28.6.25FR BourlonRock in Bourlon
29.6.25DE WiesbadenKesselhausw/ Squint
01.7.25CZ PragueEterniaw/ Squint
02.7.25DE NurembergZentralcafew/ Squint, Stand Still
03.7.25AT ViennaVennster 99w/ Squint
04.7.25DE ZwieselJugendcafew/ Squint
05.7.25DE BerlinBerlin Breakout
06.7.25BE leperleper Fest
07.7.25UK SouthamptonThe JoinersCo-headline w/ Terminal Sleep
08.7.25UK LondonNew Cross InnCo-headline w/ Terminal Sleep
09.7.25UK ManchesterThe Star and GarterCo-headline w/ Terminal Sleep
10.7.25UK Cheltenham2000 Trees