Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Blink-182 have announced tour dates for this summer and fall. Alkaline Trio will be joining them on all dates. The tour begins on August 28 in Hollywood, Florida, and wraps up on October 4 in Palm Desert, California. Tickets go on sale on April 11. Blink-182 released their album One More Time in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Aug 28
|Hollywood, FL
|Hard Rock Live
|Aug 29
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Sep 01
|Charleston, SC
|Credit One Stadium
|Sep 03
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Sep 04
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Sep 06
|Bethel, NY
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|Sep 07
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Broadview Stage at SPAC
|Sep 09
|Gilford, NH
|BankNH Pavilion
|Sep 11
|Buffalo, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|Sep 13
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Four Chord Music Festival
|Sep 14
|Ashbury Park, NJ
|Sea Hear Now
|Sep 16
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Sep 17
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|Sep 21
|Atlanta, GA
|Shaky Knees
|Sep 22
|Huntsville, AL
|The Orion Amphitheater
|Sep 24
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP
|Sep 26
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
|Sep 27
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Oct 02
|Sacramento, CA
|Aftershock Festival
|Oct 04
|Palm Desert, CA
|Acrisure Arena