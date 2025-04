, Posted by Tours 6 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Blink-182 have announced tour dates for this summer and fall. Alkaline Trio will be joining them on all dates. The tour begins on August 28 in Hollywood, Florida, and wraps up on October 4 in Palm Desert, California. Tickets go on sale on April 11. Blink-182 released their album One More Time in 2023. Check out the dates below.