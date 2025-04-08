Blink-182 / Alkaline Trio to tour US

Blink-182 have announced tour dates for this summer and fall. Alkaline Trio will be joining them on all dates. The tour begins on August 28 in Hollywood, Florida, and wraps up on October 4 in Palm Desert, California. Tickets go on sale on April 11. Blink-182 released their album One More Time in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Aug 28Hollywood, FLHard Rock Live 
Aug 29Tampa, FLMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
 Sep 01Charleston, SCCredit One Stadium 
Sep 03Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek 
Sep 04Virginia Beach, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach 
Sep 06Bethel, NYBethel Woods Center for the Arts 
Sep 07Saratoga Springs, NYBroadview Stage at SPAC
 Sep 09Gilford, NHBankNH Pavilion 
Sep 11Buffalo, NYDarien Lake Amphitheater 
Sep 13Pittsburgh, PAFour Chord Music Festival
Sep 14Ashbury Park, NJSea Hear Now
Sep 16Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
 Sep 17Noblesville, INRuoff Music Center 
Sep 21Atlanta, GAShaky Knees
Sep 22Huntsville, ALThe Orion Amphitheater 
Sep 24Rogers, ARWalmart AMP
 Sep 26St. Louis, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheater 
Sep 27Kansas City, MOT-Mobile Center
 Oct 02Sacramento, CAAftershock Festival
Oct 04Palm Desert, CAAcrisure Arena