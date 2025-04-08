Piss Me Off to release new EP, share “Slide The Shell”

Cleveland-based hardcore punks Piss Me Off have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Debt With The World and will be out on April 25 via Delayed Gratification Records. The EP features 8 new tracks including a re-recording of “P.R.S.” which originally appeared on their 2023 Summertime Split with Cruelster. The band has released “Slide The Shell” as their first single from the EP. Piss Me Off released their album 2 MUCH POWER in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.