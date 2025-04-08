Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new live video by New York-based glam punks Bad Mary! The video is for their song “Marz Attaqx” and was filmed at their show at Industry in Huntington, New York on February 21, 2025. The song originally appeared on their 2016 album We Could Have Saved The World and the live version is off their upcoming live album Live On Long Island. Speaking to Punknews about the song and video, bassist and vocalist Mike Staub said,



“We've never had the opportunity to do a live album before, so when the release party for our split EP with Mega Infinity, The Mega Bad Disaster Party, was set to take place at Industry in Huntington, we were beyond excited. It's an incredible venue in a fantastic location, with amazing sound and an incredible audience.

Honestly, we didn’t overthink it. I just threw out the idea—‘Hey, do we want to maybe do a live record?’—and the whole band was immediately on board. Everything we do is built around our live show. We only write and record songs that we want to perform live, and we've always felt that our live performance is the true Bad Mary experience. We love interacting with the crowd, feeding off their energy, and Live on Long Island really captures that. That night, we felt on fire—everyone was playing at the top of their game.

A live album has always been something we’ve talked about because performing live is the heartbeat of what we do. We’re really happy with how it turned out. We want people who haven’t seen us live to get that experience too—and yeah, we’re pretty pumped!

For prep, we put together a setlist of our favorite songs and the ones our audience loves—a mix of old and new, with plenty of “Hey!”s We basically aimed for a ‘greatest hits’ live set.

We filmed the entire concert, so it looks like we might have 16 live videos coming your way!”