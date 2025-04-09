Home Is Where to release new album, share “migration patterns” video

Home Is Where has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hunting Season and will be out on May 23 via Wax Bodega. The band has also released a video for their new song “migration patterns” which was created by Prairie Creek Productions. Home Is Where released their album the whaler in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Hunting Season Tracklist

reptile house

migration patterns

artificial grass

black metal mormon

stand-up special

bike week

everyone won the lotto

shenandoah

milk and diesel

mechanical bull

the wolf man

roll tie

drive-by mooning