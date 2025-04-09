Home Is Where to release new album, share “migration patterns” video

by Em Moore
Home Is Where has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hunting Season and will be out on May 23 via Wax Bodega. The band has also released a video for their new song “migration patterns” which was created by Prairie Creek Productions. Home Is Where released their album the whaler in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Hunting Season Tracklist
reptile house
migration patterns
artificial grass
black metal mormon
stand-up special
bike week
everyone won the lotto
shenandoah
milk and diesel
mechanical bull
the wolf man
roll tie
drive-by mooning