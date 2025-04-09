Listen to the new song by Little Low!

Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new song by Little Low! The song is called “Head Above The Clouds” and is the second single from their upcoming album Sunshine Guilt. Speaking about the track, singer and guitarist Christine Atturio said,



”Anxiety! We’ve all got it these days it seems. I gathered together writings from my phone notes and journals to put this song together.

How the tightness in your chest can feel like a persistent jump scare and how practicing gratitude is great but then you realize you can’t hold onto any moments, that most of what you see and feel gets forgotten.

And how every time I try to control things, when I get too Type A and try to track everything in my life, I start to drown in all that nonsense and lose sight of enjoying life.

Musically this is the most recent song we wrote for the album. It came from a sad little out-of-tune acoustic demo I unearthed in my voice memos from last year. I loved the way the chorus ebbed and flowed so took that and turned it into a full song."