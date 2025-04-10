Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist, shot by police, arrested on attempted murder

On Tuesday afternoon, Jillian Shriner, an author and the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was involved in an altercation. details are still developing, but Shriner was shot by the police in LA and then arrested on attempted murder. The police were tracking a suspect in an unrelated hit-and-run matter. As per a LA police press release, during that search, they observed a woman in a “neighboring residence armed with a handgun. The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused. Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred. Shriner was struck by gunfire and fled into her residence. She later exited and was taken into custody.”

Shriner was released Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond, according to publicly available records. She is due in court on April 30.