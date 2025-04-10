Listen to the new song by Empired!

Empired
by

Today we are thrilled to bring you the new song by Long Beach-based punk rockers Empired! The song is called “Just A Phase” and comes with single art created by Cam Mosavian. Speaking to Punknews about the song, Bruce Zebal said,

“A hard-hitting song with soulful verses and big choruses, ‘Just A Phase’ explores the end of a relationship. Is it for the better? Are we truly better off? Were we to blame for it ending? Nothing lasts forever and Empired celebrates that like the wake of a loved one.”

“Just A Phase” will be out everywhere on April 11 via Hey!Fever Records and you can pre-save it right here. Empired will be touring the US starting later this month. Listen to the song below!

DateVenueCity
Apr 24Mulligan’s PubGrand Rapids, MI
Apr 25Liar’s ClubChicago, IL
Apr 26Blind Bob’sDayton, OH
May 31Bobby V’sAnaheim, CA
Jun 25Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
Jun 26The WayfarerCosta Mesa, CA