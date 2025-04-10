Listen to the new song by Empired!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the new song by Long Beach-based punk rockers Empired! The song is called “Just A Phase” and comes with single art created by Cam Mosavian. Speaking to Punknews about the song, Bruce Zebal said,



“A hard-hitting song with soulful verses and big choruses, ‘Just A Phase’ explores the end of a relationship. Is it for the better? Are we truly better off? Were we to blame for it ending? Nothing lasts forever and Empired celebrates that like the wake of a loved one.”

“Just A Phase” will be out everywhere on April 11 via Hey!Fever Records and you can pre-save it right here. Empired will be touring the US starting later this month. Listen to the song below!