Listen to the new song by Empired!

by Em Moore
Today we are thrilled to bring you the new song by Long Beach-based punk rockers Empired! The song is called “Just A Phase” and comes with single art created by Cam Mosavian. Speaking to Punknews about the song, Bruce Zebal said,
“A hard-hitting song with soulful verses and big choruses, ‘Just A Phase’ explores the end of a relationship. Is it for the better? Are we truly better off? Were we to blame for it ending? Nothing lasts forever and Empired celebrates that like the wake of a loved one.”
“Just A Phase” will be out everywhere on April 11 via Hey!Fever Records and you can pre-save it right here. Empired will be touring the US starting later this month. Listen to the song below!
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 24
|Mulligan’s Pub
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Apr 25
|Liar’s Club
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 26
|Blind Bob’s
|Dayton, OH
|May 31
|Bobby V’s
|Anaheim, CA
|Jun 25
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Jun 26
|The Wayfarer
|Costa Mesa, CA