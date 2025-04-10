Ken Susi details why he quit As I Lay Dying

Guitarist Ken Susi recently went on the Brewtally Speaking podcast and detailed what led him to quitting the band. You can read a transcription of a small portion of the episode below.

Following that, Lambesis went on a podcast and claimed that he was abused by Dany, his new wife. Dany denied those claims and said Lambesis was abusive towards her.

As you likely know, a number of years ago, As i Lay Dying vocalist Tim Lambesis went to jail for crimes involving him trying to put a hit on Meggan, the woman who was his wife, at the time. They got divorced, obviously. Lambesis got out a few years ago and re-started the band. Late last year, the band imploded again with all the members quitting the band except Lambesis. The band members cited issues with Lambesis' behavior, but were vague.

Transcription of Ken Susi speaking on the Brewtally Speaking Podcast

“Now, mind you, him [Tim] and his wife, they weren’t they weren’t vibing on tour. You know things… We were unsure if his wife was even going to come to this short weekend of shows, But I’m going to say, they were staying in a hotel down the street and I offered, I said, ‘Hey, you’re going to go get a tattoo. My wife works from home. I got to go to Fishman. If your wife wants to just chill all day, my wife and your wife are friends. You’re welcome to just stay here and save the money. And you can use one of our cars. You don’t have to rent a car.’

“Like just go do your thing. But what ended up happening is, my wife and I are having a kid. She’s putting a bassinet together right now as beyond the beyond the screen. But we [had] just announced to my whole family that we’re having a baby. We got my mother crying, my father crying. Tim‘s wife is witnessing this, taking video in our house, it was a joyous occasion the day after Metalfest.

“And then within 2-3 hours later, there was like an incident where now mind you, I’m just going to pick up the, I’ll pick up the fucking camera right now. I got these huge honking security cameras all over the house, and a label on the front door saying you’re being filmed 24/7, right?

“And this guy like comes into my house in the middle of the night, corners his wife in my kitchen and spits in her face. And then retracts four or five steps back and has some type of episode, which I’ve never seen out of somebody before in my entire life.

“And then starts screaming and running around my house for help. And it alarmed my wife. She woke up and she’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I’m like, ‘I’ve heard him scream for help before.’ I’m going to go see what’s going on.

“But ultimately, I’m not 20-years-old. I’m not going to turn a blind eye to domestic violence. I’m not going to turn a blind eye to like improper behavior. You know, when shit happens, you fucking handle it. And in that scenario, I didn’t know what happened. I separated them, I brought them down to my studio. I asked him specifically what the fuck is going on.

“And I, is there anything I need to know? And he was just like, ‘Oh my marriage’, this and that. And I’m like, ‘cool.’ I go upstairs. I asked Dany what’s going on. She tells me the truth.

“I actually pull up the camera footage in front of her and I see exactly what was said. He spit on me. He threw a fit. I was trying to calm him down the whole 9. And to be totally honest with you, that’s what fucking happened.

“Later on, you know, he tried to change. I went back downstairs. I said, ‘I’m disappointed in you.’ And he’s like, ‘I didn’t spit on her face. I spit at her feet.’ And I’m like, ‘Why are you spitting in my house in general?’ If you’re going to lie about it, you know? And the honest to God truth is, you’re not going to insult me. I asked him to leave immediately. He left. And at that point, the rest is history.

“If Tim, wants me to like… When I quit the band, he sent a message through his wife, through his wife’s phone, saying he would sue me if I ever release that footage because he didn’t know — he was filmed without his consent, or he was posting up like, Dany would sue me, his wife.

“But like, ultimately I’m not fucking scared. I have the receipts. With Tim‘s permission, if you want to check if I’m a credible source, if you want to see if I’m a upstanding person, I’ll release it. If you want me to release it, that’s fine. Tim, like I have no problem with it.

“But I’m not going to sit here and let you say things like, ‘Oh, Phil left the band.’ Or you were really distant from the band and you know, everyone was like trying to pull you back in, but you were just in this place and blah, blah. You, you know, you’re creating a lie. You’re creating a lie for the fanbase. And it makes me look bad. It makes the guys look bad. You did something wrong. You have to own up to it.”