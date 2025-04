, Posted by 6 minutes ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Green Day is going to release an expanded, deluxe version of their most recent album Saviours. The new version is split across 2xLPs and includes a few bonus tracks: "Smash It Like Belushi," "Stay Young," "Fuck Off," "Ballyhoo," "Suzie Chapstick (Acoustic)," "Father to a Son (Acoustic)," "Underdog." That's out May 23 via the band directly.