Bleary Eyed to release new album, share “Heaven Year”

by Em Moore
Bleary Eyed have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Easy and will be out on July 25 via Born Losers Records. The band has also released their first single from the album called “Heaven Year”. Bleary Eyed will be touring North America this summer and fall. The band released their Shimmer Away / 2 True single in 2024. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Aug 26
|Montreal, QC
|Casa Del Popolo
|Aug 27
|Toronto, ON
|Baby G
|Aug 28
|Detroit, MI
|Lager House
|Aug 29
|Chicago, IL
|Shuba’s
|Aug 30
|Milwaukee, WI
|Cactus Club
|Sep 02
|Denver, CO
|Hi Dive
|Sep 04
|Salt Lake City, UT
|DLC
|Sep 05
|Boise ID
|Neurolux
|Sep 06
|Portland, OR
|Swan Dive
|Sep 07
|Seattle, WA
|Sunset Tavern
|Sep 10
|San Francisco, CA
|Kilowatt
|Sep 11
|Los Angeles, CA
|Gold Diggers
|Sep 12
|San Diego, CA
|Whistle Shop
|Sep 13
|Phoenix AZ
|Valley Bar
|Sep 14
|Albuquerque, NM
|Launch Pad
|Sep 16
|Denton, TX
|Rubber Gloves
|Sep 17
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk Indoors
|Sep 18
|San Antonio
|Paper Tiger
|Sep 19
|New Orleans, LA
|Siberia
|Sep 20
|Birmingham
|Woodlawn
|Sep 21
|Nashville, TN
|Drkmttr
|Sep 22
|Knoxville TN
|Pilot Light
|Sep 24
|Richmond
|The Camel
|Sep 27
|Boston, MA
|O'Briens