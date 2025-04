Bleary Eyed to release new album, share “Heaven Year”

6 hours ago by Em Moore

Bleary Eyed have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Easy and will be out on July 25 via Born Losers Records. The band has also released their first single from the album called “Heaven Year”. Bleary Eyed will be touring North America this summer and fall. The band released their Shimmer Away / 2 True single in 2024. Check out the song and dates below.