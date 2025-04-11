Bleary Eyed to release new album, share “Heaven Year”

Bleary Eyed have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Easy and will be out on July 25 via Born Losers Records. The band has also released their first single from the album called “Heaven Year”. Bleary Eyed will be touring North America this summer and fall. The band released their Shimmer Away / 2 True single in 2024. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Aug 26Montreal, QCCasa Del Popolo
Aug 27Toronto, ONBaby G
Aug 28Detroit, MILager House
Aug 29Chicago, ILShuba’s
Aug 30Milwaukee, WICactus Club
Sep 02Denver, COHi Dive
Sep 04Salt Lake City, UTDLC
Sep 05Boise IDNeurolux
Sep 06Portland, ORSwan Dive
Sep 07Seattle, WASunset Tavern
Sep 10San Francisco, CAKilowatt
Sep 11Los Angeles, CAGold Diggers
Sep 12San Diego, CAWhistle Shop
Sep 13Phoenix AZValley Bar
Sep 14Albuquerque, NMLaunch Pad
Sep 16Denton, TXRubber Gloves
Sep 17Austin, TXMohawk Indoors
Sep 18San AntonioPaper Tiger
Sep 19New Orleans, LASiberia
Sep 20BirminghamWoodlawn
Sep 21Nashville, TNDrkmttr
Sep 22Knoxville TNPilot Light
Sep 24RichmondThe Camel
Sep 27Boston, MAO'Briens