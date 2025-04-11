Check out this unreleased Dwarves track from 1989!

Today, we are PSYCHED to debut an unreleased Dwarves track!!!

Back in 1989, The Dwarves got commissioned to do a 2 song single via the Sub Pop singles club. So, they went up Reciprocal Recording in Seattle to record with Jack Endino… except, the Dwarves being the Dwarves, they had so much berserk, coke fueled energy that instead of JUST recording two tracks, they whipped out an entire album's worth of material in something like two days! Influenced by Iggy Pop's style of recording, the band did a live in studio session to capture live energy, but also to get some semblance of studio production.

But, aside from the tunes released on the sub pop single, the rest of the tracks went into the archive and the Dwarves record a separate album, the iconic Blood, Guts, and Pussy, something like a year later.

Well, FINALLY, these archived tracks are finally getting released TOMORROW, on Record Store Day, as Sunshine, Lollipops, and Rainbows. The long lost release bridges the gap between the band's early garage rock days and the hardcore explosion of BGP. Ya gotta get out to RSD to get this bad boy, but you can hear "Gash Wagon" below!

Oh, also, did you know that Dwearves are co-headlining Punknews Summer Soiree 8 with Hip Hop legend Schoolly-D on July 31 in Philly? You can get tickets to that right here! You can calos see their other live dates below!