Single Mothers have announced North American tour dates for this summer. The tour will kick off in St. Catherines, Ontario on June 13 and will wrap up with their performance at R4A Fest in Toronto on July 12. The Anti-Queens will be joining them from June 13-14, Mercy Union will be joining them from June 17-25, and Pkew Pkew Pkew will be joining them on June 26-July 12. Single Mothers released their album Roy in 2023. Check out the dates below.