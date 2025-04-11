Single Mothers announce North American tour

Single Mothers
by Tours

Single Mothers have announced North American tour dates for this summer. The tour will kick off in St. Catherines, Ontario on June 13 and will wrap up with their performance at R4A Fest in Toronto on July 12. The Anti-Queens will be joining them from June 13-14, Mercy Union will be joining them from June 17-25, and Pkew Pkew Pkew will be joining them on June 26-July 12. Single Mothers released their album Roy in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jun 13WarehouseSt. Catharines, ONw/Anti-Queens
Jun 14Sonic HallGuelph, ONw/Anti-Queens
Jun 17Liar’s ClubChicago, ILw/Mercy Union
Jun 18The BirdhouseCleveland, OHw/Mercy Union
Jun 19Eldorado BarTroy, NYw/Mercy Union
Jun 20Tafetta Music HallLowell, MAw/Mercy Union
Jun 21The MeadowsBrooklyn, NYw/Mercy Union
Jun 22Camp PunksylvaniaGilbert, PA
Jun 23Pearl Street WarehouseWashington, DCw/Mercy Union
Jun 24The Smiling MoosePittsburgh, PAw/Mercy Union
Jun 25Bug JarRochester, NYw/Mercy Union
Jun 26La MaisonCornwall, ONw/Pkew Pkew Pkew
Jun 27Club SawOttawa, ONw/Pkew Pkew Pkew
Jun 28The MansionKingston, ONw/Pkew Pkew Pkew
Jun 29FacultyPeterborough, ONw/Pkew Pkew Pkew
Jul 11Buddies FestTillsonburg, ONw/Pkew Pkew Pkew
Jul 12R4A FestToronto, ONw/Pkew Pkew Pkew