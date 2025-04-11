Single Mothers have announced North American tour dates for this summer. The tour will kick off in St. Catherines, Ontario on June 13 and will wrap up with their performance at R4A Fest in Toronto on July 12. The Anti-Queens will be joining them from June 13-14, Mercy Union will be joining them from June 17-25, and Pkew Pkew Pkew will be joining them on June 26-July 12. Single Mothers released their album Roy in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jun 13
|Warehouse
|St. Catharines, ON
|w/Anti-Queens
|Jun 14
|Sonic Hall
|Guelph, ON
|w/Anti-Queens
|Jun 17
|Liar’s Club
|Chicago, IL
|w/Mercy Union
|Jun 18
|The Birdhouse
|Cleveland, OH
|w/Mercy Union
|Jun 19
|Eldorado Bar
|Troy, NY
|w/Mercy Union
|Jun 20
|Tafetta Music Hall
|Lowell, MA
|w/Mercy Union
|Jun 21
|The Meadows
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Mercy Union
|Jun 22
|Camp Punksylvania
|Gilbert, PA
|Jun 23
|Pearl Street Warehouse
|Washington, DC
|w/Mercy Union
|Jun 24
|The Smiling Moose
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Mercy Union
|Jun 25
|Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY
|w/Mercy Union
|Jun 26
|La Maison
|Cornwall, ON
|w/Pkew Pkew Pkew
|Jun 27
|Club Saw
|Ottawa, ON
|w/Pkew Pkew Pkew
|Jun 28
|The Mansion
|Kingston, ON
|w/Pkew Pkew Pkew
|Jun 29
|Faculty
|Peterborough, ON
|w/Pkew Pkew Pkew
|Jul 11
|Buddies Fest
|Tillsonburg, ON
|w/Pkew Pkew Pkew
|Jul 12
|R4A Fest
|Toronto, ON
|w/Pkew Pkew Pkew