Tours 2 hours ago by Em Moore

The Sound of Animals Fighting have announced that they will be heading out on a tour of the US. The tour begins on September 25 in Seattle, Washington, and wraps up on October 12 in Houston, Texas. This Will Destroy You and The Casket Lottery will be joining them on all dates with Soft Blue Shimmer and Hard Chiller joining them on select dates. The Sound of Animals Fighting released their EP Apeshit in 2022. Check out the dates below.