19 minutes ago by John Gentile

Propagandhi have released a new video. "Cat Guy" is off the band's upcoming album At peace. That's out May 2 via Epitaph. The band's Chris Hannah issued a statement in a press release: "From my songwriting perspective, the two things I was thinking of was capturing a little bit of Judas Priest’s Firepower LP as if SNFU’s Chi-Pig was writing the lyrics." You can see the video below.