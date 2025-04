11 hours ago by John Gentile

Pink Soap have released their debut EP. The release is self-titled and is digital only, right now. The band will be playing their ep release show, and will have physical copies at Summer Soiree 8. That show is July 31 at Philamoca in Philly and is co-headlined by Dwarves and Schoolly-D. You can hear the new tunes below.