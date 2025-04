1 hour ago by Em Moore

TVOD have released a video for their new song “Pool House”. The video was shot and directed by the band and was edited by Rose Cormier. The song is off their upcoming album Party Time which will be out on May 9 via Mothland. TVOD released their two-song single Poppies in 2023 and released their EP Victory Garden in 2021. Check out the video below.