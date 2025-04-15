Sunrot and The Body have announced US tour dates for this spring. The shows kick off on May 28 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and wrap up on June 7 in Lexington, Kentucky. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 28
|Machines With Magnets
|Pawtucket, RI
|May 29
|Gold Sounds
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 30
|Foto Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 31
|The Undercroft
|Baltimore, MD
|Jun 01
|Local 506
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Jun 02
|The Earl
|Atlanta, GA
|Jun 03
|Saturn
|Birmingham, AL
|Jun 04
|Gasa Gasa
|New Orleans, LA
|Jun 05
|Mutants of the Monster Fest
|Little Rock, AR
|Jun 06
|The Cobra
|Nashville, TN (Sunrot only)
|Jun 07
|The Green Lantern
|Lexington, KY (Sunrot only)