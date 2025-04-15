Sunrot and The Body to tour US

Sunrot
Sunrot and The Body have announced US tour dates for this spring. The shows kick off on May 28 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and wrap up on June 7 in Lexington, Kentucky. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 28Machines With MagnetsPawtucket, RI
May 29Gold SoundsBrooklyn, NY
May 30Foto ClubPhiladelphia, PA
May 31The UndercroftBaltimore, MD
Jun 01Local 506Chapel Hill, NC
Jun 02The EarlAtlanta, GA
Jun 03SaturnBirmingham, AL
Jun 04Gasa GasaNew Orleans, LA
Jun 05Mutants of the Monster FestLittle Rock, AR
Jun 06The CobraNashville, TN (Sunrot only)
Jun 07The Green LanternLexington, KY (Sunrot only)