Dead Kennedys have announced tour dates for Australia and New Zealand for this fall. The shows will kick off in Auckland, New Zealand on September 16 and will wrap up in Sydney, Australia on September 27. The lineup for this tour is East Bay Ray, Klaus Flouride, Ron “Skip” Greer, and Steve Wilson. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sept 16
|Powerstation
|Auckland, NZ
|Sept 17
|Meow Nui
|Wellington, NZ
|Sept 19
|Northcote Theatre
|Melbourne, AU
|Sept 20
|Tivoli
|Brisbane, AU
|Sept 24
|Astor Theatre
|Perth, AU
|Sept 26
|The Gov
|Adelaide, AU
|Sept 27
|Metro Theatre
|Sydney, AU