Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore

Dead Kennedys have announced tour dates for Australia and New Zealand for this fall. The shows will kick off in Auckland, New Zealand on September 16 and will wrap up in Sydney, Australia on September 27. The lineup for this tour is East Bay Ray, Klaus Flouride, Ron “Skip” Greer, and Steve Wilson. Check out the dates below.