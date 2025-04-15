Dead Kennedys to tour New Zealand and Australia

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Dead Kennedys have announced tour dates for Australia and New Zealand for this fall. The shows will kick off in Auckland, New Zealand on September 16 and will wrap up in Sydney, Australia on September 27. The lineup for this tour is East Bay Ray, Klaus Flouride, Ron “Skip” Greer, and Steve Wilson. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sept 16PowerstationAuckland, NZ
Sept 17Meow NuiWellington, NZ
Sept 19Northcote TheatreMelbourne, AU
Sept 20TivoliBrisbane, AU
Sept 24Astor TheatrePerth, AU
Sept 26The GovAdelaide, AU
Sept 27Metro TheatreSydney, AU