Smut to release new album, share “Syd Sweeney” video

Chicago-based Smut have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Tomorrow Comes Crashing and will be out on June 27 via Bayonet Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Syd Sweeney”. The video was shot and directed by Jo Shaffer and Spencer Peppet and edited by drummer Aidan O’Connor. Smut released their album How the Light Felt in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.