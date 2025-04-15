Calgary-based music and arts festival Sled Island has added more bands to its lineup for this year. Zola Jesus, Baths, PYPY, Bibi Club, Liiek, DMBQ, Truck Violence, Shy Friend, Sea of Lettuce, Family Man, Shiv and The Carvers, Chinese Medicine, Nicey Blues, Barbara, KT Laine, Lowkita, Oranje, SMUTHER, No More Moments, and Emma Goldman are among the bands announced.

These bands join the previously announced lineup which includes Otoboke Beaver, The Mummies, Peelander-Z, Black Ends, Lemon Boy, Muneca, BB Bomb, Glockabelle, Yaya Bey, TOPS, Tropical Fuck Storm, Oddisee, Horse Jumper of Love, Xiu Xiu, Snooper, Mary Lattimore, Mizmor, Kimmortal, Willie Thrasher and Linda Saddleback, jo passed, Rae Spoon, K-Riz and the Family, Brass Lip, CHXMERAS, Arlo Maverick, NATLAK, Babe Corner, PERRA, SANAM, Victrix, and Motherhood.

Sled Island will take place June 18-22 across multiple venues in Calgary, Alberta.