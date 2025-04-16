Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Chicago-based rockers With Patience! The video is for “Exit as Instructed” and was created by drummer and lead vocalist Lee Diamond. The video also features on-train footage shot by guitarist and vocalist Chris Wade. “Exit as Instructed” is the second single from their upcoming album Triptych. Speaking to Punknews about the song and video, the band said,



”’Exit as Instructed’ is a song about experiencing a crippling anxiety attack while riding Chicago’s L train and using the system’s instruction signs as a coping mechanism to endure it. The music video recreates that overwhelming sense of panic, immersing viewers in the experience as they travel through the city. The same signs that provided a lifeline during the attack now serve as a powerful visual tool, displaying the song’s lyrics and bringing the journey to life.”

Triptych will be out everywhere on May 9. With Patience will be playing their record release show on May 10 at TLPC.World in Chicago with sets by Orlock and Deep Tunnel Project. The show will also feature exclusive videos from the album and art by the Low Pressure Collective and Summerbluess. Watch the video below!