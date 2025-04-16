Alice Cooper and Judas Priest to co-headline USA tour

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest to co-headline USA tour
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest are teaming up for a USA tour. The bands will co-headline while Corrosion of Conformity opens. Tickets are on sale now and the tour runs most of fall. You can see the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Tue Sep 16Biloxi, MSMississippi Coast Coliseum
Thu Sep 18Alpharetta, GAAmeris Bank Amphitheatre (No CoC)
Sat Sep 20Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion
Sun Sep 21Franklin, TNFirstBank Amphitheater
Wed Sep 24Virginia Beach, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri Sep 26Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Sep 27Saratoga Springs, NYBroadview Stage at SPAC
Mon Sep 29Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage
Wed Oct 01Burgettstown, PAThe Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Oct 02Clarkston, MIPine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Oct 04Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
Sun Oct 05Tinley Park, ILCredit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 10Colorado Springs, COBroadmoor World Arena
Sun Oct 12Salt Lake City, UTUtah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 14Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Oct 15Wheatland, CAToyota Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 18Chula Vista, CANorth Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 19Los Angeles, CAKia Forum
Wed Oct 22Phoenix, AZTalking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 23Albuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater
Sat Oct 25Austin, TXGermania Insurance Amphitheater
Sun Oct 26Houston, TXThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion