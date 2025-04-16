Alice Cooper and Judas Priest to co-headline USA tour

by John Gentile
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest are teaming up for a USA tour. The bands will co-headline while Corrosion of Conformity opens. Tickets are on sale now and the tour runs most of fall. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Tue Sep 16
|Biloxi, MS
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|Thu Sep 18
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (No CoC)
|Sat Sep 20
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Sun Sep 21
|Franklin, TN
|FirstBank Amphitheater
|Wed Sep 24
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
|Fri Sep 26
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Sat Sep 27
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Broadview Stage at SPAC
|Mon Sep 29
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Wed Oct 01
|Burgettstown, PA
|The Pavilion at Star Lake
|Thu Oct 02
|Clarkston, MI
|Pine Knob Music Theatre
|Sat Oct 04
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Sun Oct 05
|Tinley Park, IL
|Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
|Fri Oct 10
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Broadmoor World Arena
|Sun Oct 12
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Tue Oct 14
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Wed Oct 15
|Wheatland, CA
|Toyota Amphitheatre
|Sat Oct 18
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Sun Oct 19
|Los Angeles, CA
|Kia Forum
|Wed Oct 22
|Phoenix, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
|Thu Oct 23
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Sat Oct 25
|Austin, TX
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|Sun Oct 26
|Houston, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion