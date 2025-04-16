Goon to release new album, share “Closer to”

by Em Moore
Los Angeles-based Goon have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dream 3 and will be out on July 11 via Born Losers Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Closer to”. Goon will be touring the US supporting Preoccupations in June and released their EP Red Ladder in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Dream 3 Tracklist
Being Here
Closer to
Patsy’s Twin
For Cutting The Grass
In The Early Autumn
Apple Patch
Fruit Cup
Toluca
The Morning Six Rabbits Were Born
Sunsweeping
Bootle
Fine
Jaw
|Date
|City
|Venue
|06/07
|Seattle, WA
|Madame Lou’s
|06/08
|Portland, OR
|Polaris Hall
|06/10
|San Francisco, CA
|Rickshaw Stop
|06/12
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room
|06/13
|San Diego, CA
|Casbah
|06/14
|Pioneertown, CA
|Pappy + Harriet’s
|06/17
|Austin, TX
|Parish
|06/18
|Denton, TX
|Rubber Gloves
|06/20
|Nashville, TN
|The Blue Room-Third Man Records
|06/21
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade(Purgatory)
|06/22
|Raleigh, NC
|Kings
|06/24
|Washington, DC
|Songbyrd Record Cafe
|06/25
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brenda’s
|06/27
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|06/29
|Cambridge, MA
|Middle East Upstairs