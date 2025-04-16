Goon to release new album, share “Closer to”

Goon
by

Los Angeles-based Goon have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dream 3 and will be out on July 11 via Born Losers Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Closer to”. Goon will be touring the US supporting Preoccupations in June and released their EP Red Ladder in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Dream 3 Tracklist

Being Here

Closer to

Patsy’s Twin

For Cutting The Grass

In The Early Autumn

Apple Patch

Fruit Cup

Toluca

The Morning Six Rabbits Were Born

Sunsweeping

Bootle

Fine

Jaw

DateCityVenue
06/07Seattle, WAMadame Lou’s
 06/08Portland, ORPolaris Hall 
06/10San Francisco, CARickshaw Stop
 06/12Los Angeles, CALodge Room 
06/13San Diego, CACasbah 
06/14Pioneertown, CAPappy + Harriet’s 
06/17Austin, TXParish 
06/18Denton, TXRubber Gloves 
06/20Nashville, TNThe Blue Room-Third Man Records 
06/21Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade(Purgatory) 
06/22Raleigh, NCKings
 06/24Washington, DCSongbyrd Record Cafe 
06/25Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brenda’s
 06/27New York, NYBowery Ballroom
 06/29Cambridge, MAMiddle East Upstairs