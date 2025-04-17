Punknews editor Em Moore caught up with NOBRO to talk about winning a JUNO, dealing with censorship, welcoming new members into the band, playing PRB, and so much more. Read the interview below!

It's been a rad few years for NOBRO - they got shortlisted for a Polaris music prize, won a Juno… oh, and they also put out some rad music. Set Your Pussy Free , the band's debut LP, finds the band mixing punk with garage rock with politics with humour witrh ripping riffs. Oh, also… they are playing Punk Rock Bowling! PRB is memorial day weekend in Vegas and the NoBro crew play the street party stage on Sunday. So, they've got a lot going on.

<a href="https://nobro.bandcamp.com/album/set-your-pussy-free">Set Your Pussy Free by NOBRO</a>

Your debut full-length album Set Your Pussy Free came out in 2023 and since then it has been shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize and won the JUNO for Best Rock Album of 2025. What has it been like to see this response to your debut full-length album? What does winning a Juno mean to you?

Surprising, to say the least. We honestly thought nobody would take this album seriously, considering the title of the album and the lead single, which was "Let's Do Drugs." Winning a JUNO means that now my entire family knows that “pussy” is my favorite word.

Your album title has been censored several times, even though “pussy” is not a swear word. What are your thoughts about the title being censored? Do you think we’ll ever get to a point where the word “pussy” will be given the respect it deserves?

I mean, I hope so, but probably not. The fact that pussy has been censored kinda says it all. We are not ready to give women their own power because it makes other people feel slightly uncomfortable. I don't even think pussy should have any negative connotation; it is just pussy, and we can use it attached to other words like pussycat, pussywillow, but on its own it is vulgar.

You’ve talked about how the album title was inspired by the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 and you’ve raised money for abortion access in the past. Kathryn, during your performance at the Junos you wore a (censored) “Pussies Against Fascism” shirt and you also introduced “Set Your Pussy Free” with a very impactful speech. What can we do to make sure the fight to protect bodily autonomy and reproductive rights remains strong?

Keep fighting the good fight. It's time to be brave and stand in your truth.

> Which part of Set Your Pussy Free are you proudest of?

Putting my head down and finishing the damn thing. Nobody told me how difficult making albums is. You need to be very strong and you need to keep strong and keep going. There will be lots of reasons to give up, but never give in…

Earlier this year, you released a cover of PUP’s “Reservoir” along with a really fun video that was filmed at Studio Vieux Pôné in Montreal and stars both actor Anthony Montreuil and fluffy cat Chouchou. How did the idea for the video come about?

Karo, our guitarist, has been obsessed with any and all things Sonic Youth. And Karo has great taste and instincts when it comes to music, so we just kinda followed her vision on this one. She had previously worked with the director Alex Pelletier on other projects, and she thought he would be a great fit, which he was.

That cover was also the recorded debut of your new lineup. How do you feel the addition of Josée Caron and Andy Silver has impacted the dynamic of the band?

And also Tara Cohen!!! I think it has been a positive shift, one that all of us felt needed to happen. You cannot argue that two guitars aren't sick AF. I have been a fan of Andy's playing for a long time now, and that goes for both Josée and Tara. The fact that they wanted to come join us on stage is a HUGE COMPLIMENT.

You’ll be hitting the road this spring to play shows across the US and Canada, including a couple of festivals- You've got a cool slot at Punk Rock Bowling. What are you looking forward to the most about these shows?

Taking it to the streets!! Luckily, we aren't famous and tickets to our shows do not rival Taylor Swift. So these kids in these cities are looking for a community. They come down to a smaller venue, buy a decently priced ticket, and have fun!

How does your approach to your setlist change between playing club shows and PRB? Do you have a favourite song to play live?

We definitely don't get to play as long at festivals because, again, we aren't famous or anything. So when we play festivals, we don't get to do as much as we would like, but at our own shows, we can build a really nice setlist that takes you through the motions. :)