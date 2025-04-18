Leftover Crack releases new song

Leftover Crack have released a new song. It's called "White Guilt Atrocity Quilt" and it's a stand alone, digital only single. The track finds the band taking a Slayer style riff and then discussing the bloody history of imperialism.

Singer Sturgeon had this to say about the track: "The new song by Leftöver Crack is about the history of the white self-proclaimed Americans and the injustice, displacement, genocide, rape, disease, enslavement, human commodification and trafficking, cruelty, brutality, exploitation, broken promises and vilification of the native indigenous population and the populations of African countries for the benefit of the privileged class and rich “elite” whites that behave no differently than the Europeans that forced them to seek a new world where they could live in peace and with the freedom to practice their religions and where they refused to pay financial tribute to British royalty only to demand that the subjugated peoples of this county fatten their own oligarchal coffers and bow down to their own demented dynasty’s while presenting a facade of caring about those that have been destroyed in their scorched wake."

The band also released a digital b-side, which is called "Brad Sabbath." Sturgeon briefly commented on that tune: "'Brad Sabbath' is about the mistakes inherent in following gods and their minced words used to justify so much grisly atrocity.”

You can hear both tunes below.