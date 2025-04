6 hours ago by Em Moore

Bad Egg have released a collection of news songs called Cluster of Eggs Volume 1: Plastimet Burning. The collection includes their previously released single “Brain Rot Stomp” as well as two new tracks “Gout” and “D.G.A.F.A.Y.”. The EP is available now via ESAD REKZ. Bad Egg released their record CENTURY EGG in 2024. Check out the EP below.